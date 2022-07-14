ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks, four pitchers lead Columbus Clippers past Indianapolis Indians

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
Wednesday's game : Clippers 8, Indians 3

Recap : Trenton Brooks had five RBIs in the first three innings and the Clippers pitching staff struck out 15. Brooks hit a three-run homer in the first and a two-run double in the third to give the Clippers a 7-1 lead. Richie Palacios added an RBI triple and scored on a Will Brennan single. Books, Palacios and Brennan each had two hits and Will Benson hit his 15th home run of the season. Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry struck out five over four innings, Nic Enright (2-0) struck out five over the next two, Kevin Kelly struck out both batters he faced and Justin Garza struck out three over the final 2 1/3 innings. The four came two strikeouts shy of tying the team's season high of 17 in one game.

Attendance : 10,100

Next game : 12:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Indianapolis at Huntington Park

Radio : 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info : Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Brooks, four pitchers lead Columbus Clippers past Indianapolis Indians

