Anaconda woman dead after crash in Jefferson Co.

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
HAMILTON - Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton is asking for people to use more caution after search and rescue teams faced numerous calls over the weekend. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) had warned people to the hazards on the Bitterroot River just last week. FWP said the later runoff...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moors Mountain Fire burning in the Gates of the Mountain Wilderness sits at 150 acres. The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported Saturday at 3:45 p.m. In response to the Moors Mountain Fire, a new area closure is in place to help protect fire personnel and...
An inbreeding of a Type III team will take place for the Moors Mountain Fire at 12:00 pm Sunday. People are asked to avoid the Refrigerator Canon Trail as a closure order is forthcoming. UPDATE, JULY 17 AT 9:32 AM:. Smoke jumpers are responding with aerial support to a fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - A 27-year-old woman was killed after a rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County Tuesday. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the woman was driving westbound when her vehicle swerved off the left-hand side of the road just before 4 p.m. She overcorrected,...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin milling and paving work on the Whitehall East project on Monday. Crews will resurface and rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of Highway 69 east of Whitehall. Drivers and motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling...
This new fire was reported on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 and has been named the Moors Mountain Fire. This 150 acre wildfire is currently burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness area, northeast of Helena. On Sunday, July 17th, the smoke column was visible from Helena and White Sulphur Springs.
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports lightning strikes from recent thunderstorms have sparked small wildfires. Fire units are on the scene in the Skalkaho and Sleeping Child southeast of Hamilton. Crews are also working on two lightning strikes in the Soft Rock area east of Corvallis. A strong...
There are several people in my life who I avoid in the morning until they've had their first cup of coffee. Some people just need that morning pick-me-up. Reader's Digest made a list of the Best Coffee Shop in Every State, and this has to be a tough pick for Montana. Shops in Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefish, and a number of other towns have incredible coffee. So how can you pick only one?
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Butte and the surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. West winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low...
HELENA — Lewis and Clark Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified 8-year-old Arianna Frankie Louise Valez of Helena as the girl that died on Sunday from a shooting in the 800 block of Orange Ave. Arianna is the daughter of Tony Louis Valez, the man accused of killing her while...
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A $65 million project is underway to connect Bozeman and rural parts of Gallatin County to fiber-optic internet. Yellowstone Fiber is working with Utopia Fiber burying cables and installing underground fiber. “Bozeman Fiber was started by the city, essentially, 10 years ago. We were the instigator...
HELENA, Mont. — Helena police have arrested Tony Louis Valez, 65, for deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Valez has been booked into the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Jail, according to police. Police responded to a call at the 800 block of Orange Avenue...
A man who went on the lam for eight years after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Butte in 2012 has been sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison. Prosecutors initially charged 49-year-old Patrick Dean Kakouris with sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a possible term of life in prison, but he skipped a court hearing in January 2013 and left town.
Comments / 0