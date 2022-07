Have we gotten so consumed by firefighter-centric safety culture that we lost focus on the civilians under our watch? By Daniel Folks. In June 2019, I became the fire chief of the City of Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond is a small town located in Tangipahoa Parish, east of Baton Rouge and north of New Orleans. Our recorded population is about 20,000, however, daytime population sometimes approaches 80,000 people due to several factors – a major university, shopping, employment and entertainment, as well as being at the crossroads of two major interstate systems.

