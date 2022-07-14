ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, IL

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ib9Gd_0gf41hlE00

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement 01:56

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million.

Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice.

Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club.

Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was holding down the gunman – and pointing his weapon at the gunman in the parking lot.

In their initial account of the shooting days after the incident, Illinois State Police said Covey gave Roberson multiple verbal commands to drop his weapon, and claimed Roberson was not wearing clothing clearly identifying him as a security guard.

However, witnesses and Roberson's family attorney have said he was wearing a cap and shirt labeled "security," and that people at the scene told the officer Roberson was a security guard. Another security guard at the club also said he told police Roberson was a security guard.

"The person that shot and murdered my son – he needs to be in jail," said Roberson's mother, Beatrice Roberson.

Ms. Roberson spoke after the Village of Midlothian settled a civil suit over the matter for $7.5 million.

"The money doesn't matter to me," Ms. Roberson said. "I wanted my son."

Jemel Roberson never got a chance to meet his own daughter, Justice, who is now 3.

"Not too long ago, she asked me, "Where's my daddy at?'" Ms. Roberson said, "and that really broke my heart."

The daughter will receive the settlement.

"She'll be able to take care of herself for the rest of her life," Ms. Roberson said.

Roberson's family and the community fought for charges against Officer Covey. But the Cook County State's Attorney's office said there wasn't enough evidence to move forward against the officer.

"My son was shot four times in his back, and this murderer gets away?" Ms. Roberson said. "There's no justice for Jemel."

Despite the settlement, the grieving mother said the family will continue to look for new evidence so the State's Attorney can review the case again. She added that all she really wanted was accountability and a simple apology.

"I will never accept that as an apology, because I'm a person. My son was a person," Ms. Roberson said. "It's not about the money. They need to look me in my face and apologize."

Comments / 8

Evelyn Dunlap
5d ago

its about time but it still aint good enough im sure that uniformed ws is still workin he shuda been charged with. murder if nit first 2nd ..smh

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robbins, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Robbins, IL
City
Midlothian, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Midlothian, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, critical after shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another Chicago police officer dies by suicide, department confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family.   The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 41, shot during fight in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot during a fight with several people Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 41-year-old was fighting with a group of people around 1:12 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Blue Room Lounge#Illinois State Police
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with throwing firecracker at police officer responding to street racing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is facing charges after police say he threw fireworks at police officers, striking and injuring one. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a call of street racing and fireworks being thrown from the upper level of a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Canal on Saturday morning around 4:23 a.m. It was a dramatic scene as hundreds of people gathered to watch with screeching tires and donuts in the middle of a West Loop intersection. Even after a rain, skid marks were still visible in the entire intersection at Monro and South Clinton....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man who fired on family reunion in suburban Chicago park fatally shot by off-duty officer

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old was shot in Englewood Sunday night. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 9:11 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Police officers among 3 hurt in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO - Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found shot in the head inside Gold Coast home: police

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of East Ohio Street on the Near North Side. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's top cop addresses loss of three officers by suicide this month; "each of their losses is a tragedy"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two Chicago police officers and a sergeant have died from suicide this month alone, Police Supt. David Brown and other department leaders on Monday outlined what they're doing to make sure officers are getting the help they need.Brown, a department chaplain, and the head of the department's Employee Assistance Program, described some of the programs available to officers to prevent this from happening again."Police work is tough work. I would argue it's been the most difficult time these last two-and-a-half years to be police officers in this country," Brown said.Suicide in the law enforcement community is...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

UPDATE: Off-duty officer fatally shoots alleged gunman who opened fire at family reunion in South Holland

An off-duty Palos Hills police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire during a family reunion Saturday evening at a South Holland park. The officer, who was attending the gathering at Maicach Park in the south suburb, began shooting after seeing the alleged gunman fire multiple shots following an earlier domestic dispute at the party, a spokeswoman for the village said.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy