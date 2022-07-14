Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement 01:56

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million.

Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice.

Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club.

Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was holding down the gunman – and pointing his weapon at the gunman in the parking lot.

In their initial account of the shooting days after the incident, Illinois State Police said Covey gave Roberson multiple verbal commands to drop his weapon, and claimed Roberson was not wearing clothing clearly identifying him as a security guard.

However, witnesses and Roberson's family attorney have said he was wearing a cap and shirt labeled "security," and that people at the scene told the officer Roberson was a security guard. Another security guard at the club also said he told police Roberson was a security guard.

"The person that shot and murdered my son – he needs to be in jail," said Roberson's mother, Beatrice Roberson.

Ms. Roberson spoke after the Village of Midlothian settled a civil suit over the matter for $7.5 million.

"The money doesn't matter to me," Ms. Roberson said. "I wanted my son."

Jemel Roberson never got a chance to meet his own daughter, Justice, who is now 3.

"Not too long ago, she asked me, "Where's my daddy at?'" Ms. Roberson said, "and that really broke my heart."

The daughter will receive the settlement.

"She'll be able to take care of herself for the rest of her life," Ms. Roberson said.

Roberson's family and the community fought for charges against Officer Covey. But the Cook County State's Attorney's office said there wasn't enough evidence to move forward against the officer.

"My son was shot four times in his back, and this murderer gets away?" Ms. Roberson said. "There's no justice for Jemel."

Despite the settlement, the grieving mother said the family will continue to look for new evidence so the State's Attorney can review the case again. She added that all she really wanted was accountability and a simple apology.

"I will never accept that as an apology, because I'm a person. My son was a person," Ms. Roberson said. "It's not about the money. They need to look me in my face and apologize."