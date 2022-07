The popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means characters can return in unexpected ways, even years after audiences last saw them, with the studio being so secretive about what the future could hold for certain characters that Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke even had to sign an NDA in regards to any conversations about his commitments to the studio. Other members of the MCU have shared during interviews how many entries they have left in their contracts, leading some audiences to speculate about character deaths and departures, though the studio is now seemingly aiming to avoid such speculation by preventing stars from talking about their contracts.

