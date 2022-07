FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Richardson Highway is now open to one lane of traffic between milepost 200 and milepost 234. It reopened on Sunday, July 17 at noon. According to Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, (DOT&PF) pilot cars and flaggers are operating 24 hours a day to help travelers across the one lane section of the highway. Travelers can expect up to 30 minute delays.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 21 HOURS AGO