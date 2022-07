AT FIRST, HE was a mascot, and then he was a marvel, and now, more than a decade after he first toddled into a major league clubhouse, Jackson Holliday's transformation is complete. He talks like them. He looks like them. He plays like them. And on Sunday night, when his name is called early in Major League Baseball's amateur draft, it will codify his newest identity: one of them.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO