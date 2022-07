The lawyer behind a plot to send fake electors to Congress and keep former President Donald Trump in the White House won’t get his phone back from federal investigators. A federal judge in New Mexico wrote that he isn’t going to keep investigators from using the contents found on John Eastman’s phone from being used as part of an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Investigators took Eastman’s phone last month as he was leaving a restaurant.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO