Boston's Nathan Eovaldi expected to start Friday vs. Yankees

Jun 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third straight game against the Tampa Bay Rays this evening, falling to 47-42 in the process. That puts them in a three-way tie with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the American League’s final two Wild Card spots.

Despite the recent dip, Boston remains in the thick of playoff contention. They’ve spent the past few weeks down a handful of their top arms, but they’re expected to welcome a few pitchers back in the coming days. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic tweets that Nathan Eovaldi, out for a little more than a month with back inflammation, is expected to take the mound Friday night against the Yankees. He’s likely to be joined on the staff by Garrett Whitlock, whom McCaffrey adds is also slated for a likely weekend reinstatement. Whitlock has missed a similar amount of time battling hip inflammation.

Eovaldi will step back into a starting rotation that has subsequently seen Rich Hill and Michael Wacha also land on the IL. Whitlock, on the other hand, is expected to transition back into a multi-inning relief role. An elite late-game arm during his rookie season, the righty has started nine of his 13 appearances this year. Club personnel have suggested in recent weeks they prefer Whitlock as a high-leverage stopper who’s capable of working multiple innings out of the bullpen. He’ll team with closer Tanner Houck and breakout righty John Schreiber among the top options for skipper Alex Cora in the later innings.