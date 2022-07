I am writing in regard to an article, “Jackson Towers dog attack leads to owners grief” July 15, 2022. First, may I say my heart goes out to this dear lady who had to watch her beloved Bear be murdered. I am 80 years old and this is the first time in my life that I don’t have one or two dogs to love. Last May 18, my little Zach, a sweet little dachshund died. He was 12 1/2 and my best friend. I can’t get another due to my age and health and it wouldn’t be fair to a puppy.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO