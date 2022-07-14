ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

2nd Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A California woman is in custody after being arrested yesterday. 25-year-old Erin B. Wade was taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of Accessory After the Fact, 2nd Degree Murder (WS 6-5-202) and Conspiracy to Commit Mutilation...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Three juveniles arrested for alleged reckless discharge of firearm

“Around 2:00 a.m. on July 8, 2022, a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer heard the sound of a gunshot in the area of Truxel Rd & Natomas Crossing Dr. Following the gunshot, the officer safely contacted and detained three juveniles (15, 15, and 17 years old) in the area. During the contact, one of the juveniles was found to in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. Additional officers responded to assist with the investigation and located two additional discarded handguns and an expended shell casing in the immediate area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
KRON4 News

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
KRON4 News

Brentwood human trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

(KRON) — A human trafficker who was arrested in November 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to a post on the City of Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page. William Ross, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, has been convicted of pimping, assault with a deadly weapon, and […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
CBS Sacramento

Streets Reopen After Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Near 16th And C Streets In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation. That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands. Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons. Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released. No officers were hurt in the incident. All street closures in the area have been lifted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

68-Year-Old Hughson Woman’s Body Found In Canal

HUGHSON (CBS13) – Authorities are in Hughson investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a canal. According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, on Monday just after 8 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a body was found face-down in a water-filled canal near the intersection of E Hatch Rd. south of Tully Rd. in Hughson. Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and worked with fire and paramedics to recover the body, which turned out to be a Hispanic woman in her late 50’s, or early 60’s, with short, light brown hair. Investigators say the woman has been identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz. Her cause of death is still pending a forensic autopsy. Anyone with information about the incident, or who know about anyone missing in the Hughson area, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. Hughson is a town located about 9 miles east of downtown Modesto in Stanislaus County.  
HUGHSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Wyoming Statute
ABC10

Woman charged with deadly Stockton tent fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged tent fire that killed a man in early July, according to the Stockton Police Department. Erica Morales, 40, was arrested Sunday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. She is being held without bond.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Box Containing Fetus Reported Missing From Lodi Funeral Home Was Accidentally Thrown Away

LODI (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a fetus that was being stored at a Lodi-area funeral home went missing. The Lodi Police Department says, on Saturday, they got a report from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home that a fetus that was supposed to be in their storage area was missing. Surveillance footage from the funeral home appears to have revealed what happened to the fetus. Police say an employee from a transport service contracted by the funeral home threw away the box that the fetus was in. This happened two weeks before the fetus was reported missing and, within that timeframe, the trash had already been emptied by a waste collection company. It’s unclear where the fetus ended up. Police say that investigators searched a landfill but were unable to find the remains. The employees involved in the incident were questioned. The case will be sent to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police and US Marshals Announce 23 Felony Arrests

ANTIOCH, CA — On 7/11/2022, the Antioch Police Department hosted the U.S. Marshals Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force for a week-long warrant sweep to help reduce the rise in violence in the City of Antioch and surrounding areas. Total: 23 Felony Arrest Warrants. Violent Crimes. Homicides: 5. Assault...
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Woman found dead in Hughson canal identified

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Hughson canal. According to a news release, deputies were called to the canal bank at the intersection of E Hatch Road near Tully Road around 8 a.m. Monday for a woman found face down in the water.
HUGHSON, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley man charged with human trafficking, pimping a minor

A 35-year-old Berkeley man was charged Wednesday with trafficking a minor and pimping, according to a Mercury News report. Joseph Lewis was arrested in San Joaquin County following a vice operation in Alameda County, according to the report. The report notes court records that state Lewis allegedly pimped a 16-year-old female in Oakland over a four-month period.
Contra Costa Herald

Oakley woman arrested on 21 counts of illicit behavior with juveniles

Victims were ages 13 to 16; bail set at $1,160,000. In March 2022, the Oakley Police Department received a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between an adult female and a juvenile male victim. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, a 34-year-old female and Oakley resident. Oakley Police detectives...
OAKLEY, CA
Fox40

Woman’s body found face down in canal in Stanislaus County

HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s body found face-down in the water along a canal bank on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8 a.m. in Hughson, a city about ten miles southeast of Modesto, near the intersection of E Hatch Road and Tully Road. She was identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman dragged by car after being carjacked

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday night the Rio Vista Police Department was alerted of a stolen silver Toyota RAV4 entering the city, according to a Facebook post. Police said that the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in San Rafael, and the woman who owned the car was dragged behind it.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Man, 68, Killed In Head-On Crash Was Allegedly Driving Corvette Drunk

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A 68-year-old Roseville man has died after a head-on crash along Walerga Road in Antelope late Friday night. California Highway Patrol says, just before 11 p.m., a Chevrolet Corvette went over the raised 12-foot center divider near Walerga Road and Town Center Way and crashed head-on into a sedan heading the opposite way. Investigators believe the Corvette driver, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, officers say. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died in the crash.
ANTELOPE, CA
Fox40

Couple, police say baby’s remains were thrown out at funeral home in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The remains of a baby were thrown away at a funeral home in Lodi, according to the Lodi Police Department and a family that contacted FOX40. At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to a report from the the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home that a fetus was missing from their storage area.
LODI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy