Local Fencers Bout the Best for 16 Medals at National Championships

Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 5157 Sq. Ft. Entertainer's Dream Home Lives Like a 1-story on a 1/3 Acre Waterfront Lot w/a Breathtaking Michael Hipp Designed Pool/Spa & Covered Summer Kitchen. This Darling Builders Home Features 6 Bedrooms (all with bath access), 5 Full & 2 Half Baths, 4-Car Garage, Generator, 1st Floor Media Room, Study w/Built-Ins, Hardwood & Tile Floors (Carpet only in Media Room), Island Kitchen w/SS Appl, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Refrigerator, Pot Filler & Dbl Ovens. Spacious Family Room w/Corner Gas Log Fireplace & Walls of Windows in Family Room Overlooking the Courtyard, Lake & Pool. First Floor Private Primary Bedroom w/a Luxurious Primary Bath w/Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Large Walk-In Closet & a 12X11 Separate Sitting Area w/Views of the Courtyard. 4 Bedrooms Downstairs and 2 Bedrooms & Game Room on the 2nd Floor. Resort-Style Outdoor Areas Completed w/Courtyard, Outdoor Living Room w/Fireplace, Covered Summer Kitchen, Mosquito System, Pool/Spa, Firepit & Seating Area Overlooking the Water. Must See!
