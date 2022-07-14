Local Fencers Bout the Best for 16 Medals at National Championships

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Hear The Beatles like you’ve never heard them before when the Houston Symphony’s Classical Mystery Tour takes The Pavilion’s Main Stage on July 27, 2022. Sponsored by Huntsman, gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance that will feature more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Mezzanine and lawn seating are FREE. Reserved orchestra seats are available for $25 per ticket.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO