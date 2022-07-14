ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Local Fencers Bout the Best for 16 Medals at National Championships

By Vika Rudneva
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Students from local fencing club Alliance Fencing Academy brought home 16 medals from the largest fencing tournament in the world this past week. The USA Fencing Summer Nationals and July Challenge (Summer Nationals) was held July 2-11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over 4,500 fencers representing over 550...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Achieves Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery Accreditation

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), reaching a milestone in demonstrating a commitment to access to robotic-assisted surgery for patients in greater north Houston. “Since we first opened the hospital...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Paxton Stops Houston Business from Scamming Texans with Fake Training Services

HOUSTON, TX -- Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against a business in Houston selling fake forklift training services. The court ordered an injunction preventing the deceptive business practices of Southwest Forklift LLC, and froze its assets up to $350,000. The operators, Sergio Hernandez and Roxanne Rodriguez,...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

19th annual YMCA Kids Triathlon brought out the best of the best

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The heat, sunlight, and too-early start time didn’t stop approximately 300 kids and their families from heading to the YMCA at Branch Crossing for the 19th annual Kids Triathlon, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. Don’t let the word ‘kids’ fool you; this was a grueling, intensive, no-holds-barred competition between youths between the ages of 6 and 12 to capture glory, medals, and quite possibly ice cream after the event.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 18 - 24, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “If summer had one defining scent, it would be the smell of barbecue.” – Katie Lee. July is already starting to wind into August, meaning the summer break is slowly but surely coming to an end. Here are some great events you can all enjoy before it’s too late!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
China, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
Woodlands Online& LLC

Celebrate the Music of The Beatles at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 7/27

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Hear The Beatles like you’ve never heard them before when the Houston Symphony’s Classical Mystery Tour takes The Pavilion’s Main Stage on July 27, 2022. Sponsored by Huntsman, gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance that will feature more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Mezzanine and lawn seating are FREE. Reserved orchestra seats are available for $25 per ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Meals on Wheels Montgomery County is locked and loaded for its 7th annual Great Pumpkin Shoot

THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’re looking for an alternative to the disgusting, sticky process of carving and gutting pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns this autumn, Montgomery County Meals on Wheels is offering – for the seventh year running – an event that gets twice the job done in a fraction of the time… and for a worthy cause to boot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Operation Backpack is underway .

For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has provided school supplies for children in communities across the Houston area, filling them with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The children in our community need us now more than ever. We serve pre-K-12th Grade with the drive.
CHARITIES
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law, notice of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelley Hurley
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – We’ll always have August

THE WOODLANDS, TX – All week long, our high temps will break the 100 mark; add to that the humidity and the resulting ‘feels-like’ highs could get downright dangerous. Seems like the century-mark temps will stick around through the end of the month. Today we’re destined to...
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

31 Ironton Place

Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 5157 Sq. Ft. Entertainer's Dream Home Lives Like a 1-story on a 1/3 Acre Waterfront Lot w/a Breathtaking Michael Hipp Designed Pool/Spa & Covered Summer Kitchen. This Darling Builders Home Features 6 Bedrooms (all with bath access), 5 Full & 2 Half Baths, 4-Car Garage, Generator, 1st Floor Media Room, Study w/Built-Ins, Hardwood & Tile Floors (Carpet only in Media Room), Island Kitchen w/SS Appl, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Refrigerator, Pot Filler & Dbl Ovens. Spacious Family Room w/Corner Gas Log Fireplace & Walls of Windows in Family Room Overlooking the Courtyard, Lake & Pool. First Floor Private Primary Bedroom w/a Luxurious Primary Bath w/Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Large Walk-In Closet & a 12X11 Separate Sitting Area w/Views of the Courtyard. 4 Bedrooms Downstairs and 2 Bedrooms & Game Room on the 2nd Floor. Resort-Style Outdoor Areas Completed w/Courtyard, Outdoor Living Room w/Fireplace, Covered Summer Kitchen, Mosquito System, Pool/Spa, Firepit & Seating Area Overlooking the Water. Must See!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft at Academy in Tomball - Cash Reward

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division needs your help identifying the subject pictured above. The subject enters the Academy located in Tomball and selected Football Helmets totaling $1099.97. The subject then exited the location without purchasing the selected items. If you have any information on the identity of this person please contact Sgt. J. Smith at 281-290-1315 or jsmit@tomballtx.gov.
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Trick or Treat Trail

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Princesses, pirates, ghosts and goblins are invited to don their costumes and enjoy a spooktacular celebration at the annual Trick or Treat Trail at Northshore Park. While at the event, children have the opportunity to trick or treat from booth to booth and fill their bags with goodies from local vendors. The FREE event also includes strolling entertainment, carnival games, costume contests, photo areas, food trucks and more!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy