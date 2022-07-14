ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Lightning strike causes Mohave County brush fire

By Julia Romero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brush fire caused by lightning continued to burn Wednesday evening in Mohave County, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Shack brush fire in Mohave Co. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
    Shack brush fire in Mohave Co. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
    Shack brush fire in Mohave Co. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The Shack Fire is located in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman Arizona.

The YU community living nearby was put on “ready status” earlier Wednesday evening but has since been released from that status.

The fire has currently burned four acres of land and was 33% contained as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

BLM Fire officials will be monitoring the fire overnight.

