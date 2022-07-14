Thomas Tommy Bourgeois, Jr.

Hunter, age 21, was reunited with his father in heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was a natural outdoorsman, and a tremendously strong young man. Hunter’s smile was a mile wide and could melt the coldest heart. He was a smooth-talking, fearless lover who impacted everyone he met. A true friend indeed that loved others. He always had a story, tall tale, or a big fish story; that was Hunter. Whoever would call him in that time of need, he made sure to show up and be a tremendous help. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if he was wearing one that day. Hunter was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO