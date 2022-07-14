Thomas Tommy Bourgeois, Jr.

It is with great sorrow the family of Mrs. Catherine McNabb Graves announces her passing on July 10, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born to John and Catherine McNabb in Darby, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, John Graves; her sister, Helenann McNabb; and her brother, Matt Walsh. Cathy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving children, son, Edward Graves, daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Julian Caballero; her grandchildren which were her pride and joy, Sarah and Cameron Graves; her sisters, Agnes (Jimmy) McEneaney, Rita Moss, and Gerry (Charlie) Ruibal; her brothers, Jimmy (Carey) McNabb and Johnny (Dee) McNabb along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
