ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, LA

Loicey Joseph Perry

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
an17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoicey Joseph Perry of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born on Sunday, July 19, 1942, in Kaplan, Louisiana. He worked many years as a welder for Freeport-McMoRan and...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Shirley Kinchen

Shirley Kinchen, 78, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 410 E. Colorado St., Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Lucille Brown Freeman

Lucille Brown Freeman of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George Glen Freeman; one son, William H. Freeman; parents, Clyde Hamilton Brown and Ethel Story Brown; two brothers, Clyde E. Brown and Ronald D. Brown.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Catherine McNabb Graves

It is with great sorrow the family of Mrs. Catherine McNabb Graves announces her passing on July 10, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born to John and Catherine McNabb in Darby, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, John Graves; her sister, Helenann McNabb; and her brother, Matt Walsh. Cathy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving children, son, Edward Graves, daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Julian Caballero; her grandchildren which were her pride and joy, Sarah and Cameron Graves; her sisters, Agnes (Jimmy) McEneaney, Rita Moss, and Gerry (Charlie) Ruibal; her brothers, Jimmy (Carey) McNabb and Johnny (Dee) McNabb along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Virgil Kinchen Bahm

Virgil, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was a native of Springfield, LA. Born to Dawson Berlin Kinchen and Traffina Jenkins on April 12, 1932. Virgil is survived by her daughters, Anita Boihem and Deloy Ardis, and son Emery Bahm. Virgil is preceded...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaplan, LA
Obituaries
City
Kaplan, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Albany, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
an17.com

Ida Cyprian

Ida Brumfield Cyprian was born on September 2, 1936 to the late Monroe and Beulah Garret Brumfield in Folsom, Louisiana. She was one of 15 children. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cyprian, Sr., and the loving mother of 7 children, 3 whom preceded her in death.
FOLSOM, LA
an17.com

Bobbie Jean Magee

Bobbie Jean McGee, age 79, and a longtime resident of Washington Parish, was born February 18, 1943, to the late Dock and Veda Magee. Bobbie passed away July 9, 2022. Bobbie worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home of Franklinton over 15 years as a housekeeper. Bobbie leaves behind one daughter,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Mona Bankston

Mona, age 68, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. After retiring after numerous years in the workforce she spent her time at home with her dogs and her books. Mona enjoyed reading but enjoyed spoiling her fur-babies more. She was truly a kind person with a heart of gold. Mona loved all of her grandchildren deeply and took being a Maw Maw very seriously. She was extremely caring, and her family was most important to her. Mona was a loving mother, wonderful sister, and the best Maw M aw that will be deeply missed.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Glen Ora Moses Jefferson

For now I’m ready to be offered, and the time of departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them that also love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:6-8.
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim
Person
Asher
an17.com

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand was born to Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Delatte Balfantz on June 8, 1975, in Hammond, LA and passed away July 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beautiful loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Rebecca was a resident of Maurepas and a 1993 graduate of Maurepas High School. She always wore a smile from ear to ear, with the most beautiful blue eyes that lit up every room. Rebecca was the best mom anyone could ask for, lived her life for her husband and children, and had an unending love for her parents. She was the most calming spirited person, who had the biggest heart and was carefree. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Kel Marchand; daughters, Keegan, Saylor, and Brogyn Marchand; parents, Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Balfantz; and sister, Kelli Brown (Mike). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Esther Delatte; and paternal grandparents, Willie and Edna Balfantz. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22494 LA Highway 22, Maurepas, LA from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Dr. Glynn Reine and Father Jason Palermo. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery. The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care and support that they gave to her through her final days. A special thanks to all the family and friends who have shown their love and support.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Jean Brooks Parker

And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Friday morning July 15, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was a native of the Spring Creek Community and graduated from Spring Creek High School. Jean worked as a bookkeeper most of her life and was a longtime employee of Sunflower Grocery Store in Kentwood. She always enjoyed looking at her beautiful flowers and loved listening to her favorite music.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Hunter Layne Frith

Hunter, age 21, was reunited with his father in heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was a natural outdoorsman, and a tremendously strong young man. Hunter’s smile was a mile wide and could melt the coldest heart. He was a smooth-talking, fearless lover who impacted everyone he met. A true friend indeed that loved others. He always had a story, tall tale, or a big fish story; that was Hunter. Whoever would call him in that time of need, he made sure to show up and be a tremendous help. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if he was wearing one that day. Hunter was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Longtime educator Steve Link announces candidacy for School Board

Longtime Livingston Parish Educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9. “For thirty years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to work for the students and families in Albany and the eastside of Livingston Parish to improve our educational capabilities. I am committed and invested in the Albany Community.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Army Veteran#Loicey#A Memorial Service
an17.com

Robby Miller

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller was on hand this week to welcome more than two dozen Tour Operators from around the country who visited our parish with plans to bring back even more visitors later this year. Miller also discusses a number of local road projects, including the new Wadesboro Road bridge, which will begin work starting on Monday. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Karolyn Harrell

Karolyn Harrell is a candidate for Hammond City Council this fall.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Carla Tate

Carla Tate from Tangi Tourism took tour operators from all over the country on a tour of Tangipahoa. Listen to their reactions.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
an17.com

Woman dies in suspected drowning

On the evening of Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the LPSO were dispatched in reference to a missing adult female near Tickfaw Acres Road. Sheriff Jason Ard says, "Working with this woman’s family, we learned that she often went swimming on the Tickfaw River located behind her home. A search from the ground and air led to a floating inner tube and later to her body."
TICKFAW, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
an17.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run as Slidell woman

LACOMBE---St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend. An autopsy will be performed today on Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, whose last known address was on College Street in Slidell. Hyneman was apparently struck by a vehicle on Hwy....
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

TPSO Law Enforcement Accreditation Team invites public comment at Aug. 1 hearing

HAMMOND---The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon complete a triennial review required to retain its status as a fully accredited agency, a highly prized distinction that the department has maintained since its initial accreditation in 2011. This voluntary process of obtaining accreditation imparts upon the agency a national recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Southeastern announces new 2022 football schedule

HAMMOND, La. – With the return of league rivals UIW and Lamar to the Southland Conference for the 2022 football season, the league released a new schedule that alters the Southeastern Louisiana University slate this fall. With the league growing back to eight football playing schools, each Southland institution...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

STPSO: "High level drug dealer" arrested Saturday night near Lacombe

LACOMBE---Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a "high level drug dealer" over the weekend. At approximately 8 p.m., on Saturday, July 16, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord near the intersection of N 18th Street and Beulah Street in Lacombe. Further investigation...
LACOMBE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy