AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch the forecast from our latest Facebook Live:. Drier air moves in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will result in a bit more sunshine and a little less rain for the for the rest of Sunday, but moisture returns for the upcoming work week, so we can expect plenty of late day thunderstorms and warmer temperatures for the upcoming week.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO