1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Tempe. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The early reports showed that a FedEx truck was traveling east and was turning to go north when it crashed into a motorcycle heading west [...]

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO