Birmingham, AL

Compassion Project offering meals, showers and more to homeless during TWG

By Mattie Davis
wvtm13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Months before The World Games, a group of...

www.wvtm13.com

wbrc.com

United Way of Central Alabama helps parents send their kids back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of Central Alabama is helping children go back to school. The Back-to-School Backpack Drive is happening now through August 4. UWCA teams up with agencies such as the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother Big Sister and the Salvation Army to distribute school supplies to students in need.
ADVOCACY
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Zoo says female lion killed during introduction to new male lion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Zoo says its female lion was killed during an introduction to a new male lion. "Birmingham Zoo is mourning the passing of beloved African lioness Akili. The lion was fatally injured on Monday afternoon, July 18th, during introductions to male lion Josh. The staff is devastated at this unexpected loss of a long-time favorite animal and member of the Zoo family.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Auto repair shops hit hard with nationwide car parts shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Auto repair shops in Central Alabama are having to tell their customers it's going to take days and maybe even months to have their cars fixed because of a part shortage. Learn more in the video above.
CARS
WHNT News 19

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama. Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This Alabama metro area is among nation’s leaders in housing vacancy

If you’re looking for vacant housing, there’s one Alabama metro area with more options than many of the cities across the U.S. According to Anytime Estimate, a real estate and loan website, Birmingham is one of just seven cities out of America’s 50 most populous with an overall vacancy rate higher than the national average of 11.6%. Nationally, 5.8% of rental units are vacant, while 1.4% of homeowner units are unoccupied.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New apartment complex in Mountain Brook

Getting back to nature and apartment living don’t always go hand-in-hand, but a new complex near 280 in Mountain Brook promises to make that possible, developers say. That new complex is the four-story Tributary Rise, with 286 units surrounded by 100 acres of natural beauty across from The Summit, and developed by Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Developers describe the acreage around the complex as a nature preserve.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Guide To Ice Cream and Frozen Treats :: In & Around Birmingham

National Ice Cream Day is here and it’s no secret that Birmingham is home to some of the best ice cream spots in the state! We’ve chosen some of our favorite local shops scooping up big flavors in the Magic City to share with you. From waffle cones to milkshakes, popsicles to shaved ice, this guide is for all of the ice cream lovers looking to beat the Birmingham heat with refreshing treats this summer and year round.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 of the juiciest watermelon dishes + drinks in Birmingham

It’s summertime, the time of our lives…and watermelon! Keep reading if you’re looking for a drink to sip the summer heat away or simply want a juicy melon dish. We have located seven of the juiciest watermelon dishes and drinks in Birmingham. 1. Watermelon Marg—Taco Mama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chelsea attorney picked to be new president of American Village

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — A Shelby County attorney was picked to be the new president and CEO of American Village. According to a news release, the Board of Trustees of the American Village Citizenship Trust hired Alan B. Miller to lead American Village. Miller is a colonel in the U.S....
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys Poppa G's Billiards in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. — The Pelham Fire Department said a fire destroyed Poppa G's Billiards on Monday. See video of the scene above. The bar and billiard business is located in the 2700 block of Chandalar Place Drive. There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

The 2022 World Games leaves lasting impact on Birmingham community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the last full day of competitions today, The World Games are coming to a close. Even so, the energy is electric as ever. Various sporting events have taken Birmingham by storm over the last week. Fans from near and far are gathered in here to witness familiar favorites and some events never before seen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body was found in the Edgewater community on July 16. Deputies were called behind a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue near Utica Place, where they found a body.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama 8-year-old making her dreams come true as CEO of a shaved ice truck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A little girl with big dreams, 8-year-old Della J. is already working hard to make her life goals come true. When a writing prompt in her first-grade class asked the students for goals for that year, Della said she wanted to start a shaved ice business. She then shared her dream with her mother and three months later Deljen's Shaved Ice was born.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Manhunt underway after carjacking in Clanton, chase into Birmingham

CLANTON, Ala. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking in Clanton who led police on a chase into Birmingham on Monday. Clanton police said a man reported being robbed of his Dodge Charger at gunpoint by two men who showed up at his house in an Audi SUV.
CLANTON, AL

