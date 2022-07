Tony Keith (Spyderman) Spear, 58, of Rosiclare, Illinois, died July 13, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare, with interment at Dixon-Volkert Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

