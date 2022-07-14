ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker calls for assault weapons ban at state, national level

By peter Hancock Capitol News Illinois
Du Quoin Evening Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. The governor made those calls on...

The Associated Press

Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi abortion clinic that was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade ended a lawsuit Tuesday in which it had sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. Jackson Women’s Health Organization dropped its litigation a day after clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press that she sold the facility and had no intention to reopen it, even if a state court allowed her to do so. “If the clinic is not in a position to reopen in Mississippi, it no...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. House members engaged in robust but lopsided debate Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. Ahead of the late afternoon vote, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, some GOP lawmakers portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. Tuesday’s election-year roll call was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has sparked fears it may revisit apparently settled U.S. laws. “For me, this is personal,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who said he was among nine openly gay members of the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS

