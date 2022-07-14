Pritzker calls for assault weapons ban at state, national level

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. House members engaged in robust but lopsided debate Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. Ahead of the late afternoon vote, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead, some GOP lawmakers portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. Tuesday’s election-year roll call was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has sparked fears it may revisit apparently settled U.S. laws. “For me, this is personal,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who said he was among nine openly gay members of the House.

