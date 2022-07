FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A family of 8 spent the night stranded on the Courtright Reservoir, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says. The Sheriff’s Office explained, the family took the boat onto the reservoir Sunday but got out to have dinner at their camping spot. As they were eating, they noticed changing water levels had brought their boat to the shore, where it got stuck.

