Click here to read the full article. After two virtual ComicCon@Home conventions and one mini “special edition” event last Thanksgiving, San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning for its first full-on, in-person con in three years. The team behind the biggest fan convention in North America says it’s “burning the midnight oil” to get ready for Comic-Con, which begins with its traditional “preview night” at the San Diego Convention Center on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video will continue its year-long marketing effort with a panel for its upcoming fantasy epic series “The Lord of the Rings: The...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO