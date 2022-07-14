Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years
During the second Chicago stop of their long-delayed ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour, Rage Against The Machine performed ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years. The song has long been a fan-favourite in Rage’s arsenal of deep cuts. It was initially released as part...
Rage Against The Machine displayed a protest message during one of their recent shows in which they condemned violence against Indiginous people in Canada. At last Friday’s (July 15) set at Bluesfest in Ottawa, the band posted a message on a screen behind their stage set-up. “An Indigenous person in Canada is over 10 times more likely to be shot and killed by a police officer than a white person is,” one screen read in reference to a CTV News investigation.
BTS’ Suga made a surprise appearance at a recent Psy concert for a performance of their recent single ‘That That’. On Saturday (July 16), Psy’s annual ‘Summer Swag’ concert made its return for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The concert, held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, took place just a day after the tenth anniversary of Psy’s smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.
Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters has hit out at The Weeknd and Drake, saying that he is “far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be”. In a recent interview with Canada‘s The Globe and Mail, Waters asked the interviewer why his recent shows in the Canadian city weren’t reviewed by the publication or any others in the area.
Beyoncé knows how to shake up the atmosphere. On Thursday, the mercurial artist dropped the cover art for her fiercely anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Her album cover, set to be released July 29, gives a sneak peek into the tracks Beyoncé...
It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
Can you even imagine the The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll recording the Queen of Country Music’s most iconic song?. Back in 1974, Dolly Parton had a phone call with Elvis’ infamous manager, Colonel Parker, the day before Elvis was supposed to go into the studio to actually cut “I Will Always Love You” to discuss the deal.
Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Ciara is giving upcycled fashion a sporty twist! The singer repurposed a pair of Air Jordan 4s in the coolest way. On Thursday, June 30, the hitmaker, 36, teased her new song "Jump" in a video shared via Instagram. In the clip, Ciara is seen in a bathrobe, holding a pair of Air Jordan […]
The year is 1997, and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell is interviewing me about the smash hit “I Want You.” It’s a song Rosie helped make a Billboard Top 5 hit, having played what she affectionately nicknamed “The Chica Cherry Cola Song” incessantly during her show’s intro segment for months prior to us even landing a U.S. record deal.
Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people “willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews” across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The problem over phony reviews is not new for Amazon, or e-commerce as a whole. Amazon itself has previously sued people it said were offering fake testimonials, though lawmakers and regulators have questioned whether the company was doing enough to combat the issue. Last year, U.K. competition regulators launched a probe into whether the online retailer and Google were taking adequate actions to protect shoppers. In the statement, Amazon said one of the Facebook groups it’s targeting, called “Amazon Product Review,” had more than 43,000 members. The company said Facebook removed the group this year, but it was able to dodge the platform’s detection by “changing letters in phrases that might set off Facebook’s alarms.”
Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
Funk Flex has responded to Conway The Machine’s commentary on New York City DJs. Late Monday night (July 11), the veteran Hot 97 radio personality went in on the Griselda rapper and blatantly told him his career was basically over. “@whoisconway hahahaha!” he started. “Soooo? Let’s begin! Your managed...
A Pearl Jam fan was kicked out of the band’s Zurich gig by frontman Eddie Vedder for starting a fight with another attendee. The Seattle band were playing the Hallenstadion venue in the Swiss city as part of their UK and European tour. As reported by Rock Feed, during...
