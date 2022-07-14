Evening Weather Forecast - 7/13/2022

"It was like it was raining lanternflies when you walk outside," Gavyn Essner told FOX 29 Philadelphia of the sheer number of bugs in his yard. The spotted lanternfly is not only pervasive and invasive but deadly to plants. The plant-hopping bug pierces plants with their mouth and sucks sugary sap out of the stems, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO