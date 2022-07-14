ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Worker burned by Boulder City Explosion recovering in UMC burn ward

By Sean DeLancey
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eddie DeGangi's family members said he's fighting to recover from severe burns at UMC Wednesday following an explosion at the Boulder City Armorock facility injured him and five others on Monday.

Eddie's sister, Meghan DiGangi, said she was in Utah with her mother visiting family when she got a call breaking the news.

"I could tell as soon as I answered the phone," she said. "Just the tone of voice, she told me Meghan, there's been an explosion, and I immediately broke down."

Eddie was the closest worker to the explosion in the facility and suffered the worst burns that now cover much of his body.

"We're just glad he's alive," Meghan said. "He's been keeping his spirits high as he can."

Meghan said Eddie is a fighter with a lot to live for.

"He's got a wife and daughter, and that's all he keeps saying is he needs to make it home for them," she said.

Clark County investigators shuttered the concrete plant and only allowed their crews inside until they could determine what caused the blast.

Meghan said she's been praying for her brother, the five others injured, and that investigators would find answers to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

"I'm just hoping it's a learning situation for whoever," she said. "And nobody else will be put in this situation."

The DiGiangi family set up a GoFundMe page for people to support Eddie's recovery.

People interested in helping can find the page by clicking here.

