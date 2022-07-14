Young baseball players learn the game from the Sasquatch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After leading the Wall Eagles to the State Semifinals, Cedar Amiotte is getting some well-earned recognition. However, he’s focused on finding redemption on the football field after falling short of the Dome. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars won’t be playing in this year’s State Tournament, but these young sluggers have positive attitudes that will help them get far on and off the diamond. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today its going to be pretty windy we could see wind gusts up to fifty even sixty miles per hour. For today we can see highs in the upper 80s some places will be in the 90s but over all much nicer than yesterday where we broke a record set back in 1938. Tomorrow we continue to stay dry with a high back up into the mid 90s until Friday. Saturday another frontal system looks to push into the area and bringing the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms with a high looking to be in the low 80s. Sunday were back up into the upper 80s and in the 90s with plenty of sun by Monday.
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The 44th Festival in the Park occurred in Spearfish this weekend. Over 180 vendors took over Spearfish City Park to sell art and food from around the region. The festival began in 1977 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals in the upper...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is going to be a hot one highs are expected to be in the 100 plus range. Chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight. Tonight a dry front move through the area dropping us down into the upper 80s for Tuesday. Wednesday in the 90s where we will look to be until Friday. Saturday another frontal system looks to move through bringing the chance for some rain and thunderstorms back to the area.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art programs all summer long. Art Classes range from anime drawing to clay pottery making. Even adults are allowed to get in on the fun and put their imaginations to the test.
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - July 17 is National Ice Cream Day and the warm weather is rather fitting for the day. The U.S. Census website says on average Americans eat around four gallons of ice cream per year. At 722 1/2 Main Street, in Spearfish is Leones’ Creamery; and while...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business. Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with...
Police responded to a pair of crashes Monday afternoon on Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens. This one was on the hill just north of Reptile Gardens on Highway 16. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Santa Fe that had run out of gas was stopped in the driving lane when it was rear ended by a Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle ended up partially underneath the car.. The Patrol says the 20-year old man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
