Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears’ Dad Ordered To Give Deposition, But His ‘Revenge’ Exam of Singer Still Undecided

By Nancy Dillon
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ dad must stop dodging his pop star daughter and sit for a deposition no later than Aug. 12 to answer questions about his alleged “misconduct” at the helm of her now-terminated conservatorship, a judge ruled Wednesday. Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny said Jamie...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
California Entertainment
The Independent

Elon Musk loses court battle against Twitter, as judge sets date for major trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk will face a court showdown with Twitter in October after losing a bid to delay the social media firm’s lawsuit against him.Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44 billion and wanted the billionaire to be tried in court at the earliest possible date.He wanted the date pushed to February 2023.“It became clear Musk was never going to take yes for an answer”, said Bill Savitt from Wachtell, representing Twitter. “Twitter can manage this and will manage this, but the company is faced...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Revisiting ‘Gigli’ 20 Years Later: When J. Lo Met Ben Affleck, It Heralded the Moment That Tabloid Voyeurism Replaced Movie Stardom

If the on-and-off-and-[big pause!]-on-again love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a dramatic television series (and let’s be clear, it is, even if it also happens to be real), the fact that it has now been relaunched with the two of them getting married over the weekend in Las Vegas is simply beyond perfect. It’s like the new season of some paparazzi-movie-star version of “And Just Like That” kicking off in that overly on-the-nose way that is part of what makes that show such delectable comfort food. But then, who would expect anything less from Ben and J.Lo, the first brand-name celebrity couple to be fused, by us, into one name? Ah, Bennifer! The very sound of it can provoke a swoon of nostalgia for the early 2000s, when these two ruled the tabloids as no one had before. Overnight, they became the Liz and Dick of the new over-the-top, all-voyeurism-all-the-time, amusing-ourselves-to-death 21st-century gossip culture.
CELEBRITIES
Jamie Lynn Spears
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
SFGate

Hugh Jackman Joins Hulu Animated Comedy Series ‘Koala Man’

The series — which was ordered at Hulu in March 2021 — was created by Michael Cusack, who also voices the title character. The show follows Kevin (Cusack) and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Sesame Place apologizes after Muppet seems to snub Black girls in video

Sesame Place Philadelphia has apologized after a woman's claim that a performer intentionally ignored her young Black daughters sparked online backlash. A woman posted a video to Instagram on Saturday that she says shows a performer playing the "Sesame Street" character Rosita brushing off her daughter and niece as they asked the character for high-fives during a parade. The nine-second video shows the performer portraying Rosita - a bilingual Muppet on the legendary children's show - waving and high-fiving other visitors before appearing to wave off the 6-year-old girls in their "Sesame Street" backpacks. The girls were disappointed and confused after they had come in from Brooklyn for the day with their families, B'Ivory LaMarr, the family's attorney, told The Washington Post.
TV & VIDEOS

