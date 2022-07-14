ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Animal shelters report uptick in lost pets following July 4th fireworks celebration

By Mina Wahab
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Animal shelters across Santa Barbara county are seeing an uptick in lost pets and it comes as local police are still getting complaints about illegal fireworks.

Local animal experts have explained that the loud noises can be traumatic for dogs and other wild animals.

Ginger White, the Director of Shelter Medicine for Santa Barbara County talked about the fight or flight response that gets triggered with dogs specifically.

She said, “While some dogs might be frightened and they're going to hide under the bed or hide in the closet and just kind of shake, other dogs are looking to try and get away from that sound…So they can end up jumping over fences, breaking through grates, and getting out of their yard and homes”

Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer Santa Barbara Humane, said, “The heartbreaking thing, I think, is when a dog bolts in and ends up getting injured or even killed. That's the most tragic thing that fireworks can do.”

Animal experts say one big step pet owners can take-- is getting pets microchipped.

“It's great when a dog comes in and that stray and has a microchip, everybody rejoices since we're just able to reunite them,” says Dori Villalon.

Santa Barbara police are still getting reports about illegal fireworks more than a week after Independence Day. They are reminding people that it is a misdemeanor to use fireworks in the city.

If your animal is experiencing anxiety, experts recommend getting a thunder vest or giving the pet light sedatives.

If you’re missing a pet, make sure to check your local animal shelter.

