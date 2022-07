ASBURY, MO. – The Mo-Kan Dragway is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary this weekend. “I think when it opened in ’62 nobody thought it would last more than three or four years,” says Mo-Kan Dragway promoter and owner Carl Blanton. “The interest has been there and has just sustained. They always had good shows on the holiday weekends and brought in big name racers and exhibition cars and we have continued that tradition.”

