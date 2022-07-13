ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zardes' goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Gyasi Zardes scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC on Wednesday night.

Zardes' second goal of the season for Colorado (5-8-6) came in the 65th minute with assists from Michael Barrios and Diego Rubio.

Orlando City (8-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Facundo Torres took a pass from Alexandre Pato and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Colorado outshot Orlando City 19-12 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids. Pedro Gallese stopped six shots for OCFC.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

