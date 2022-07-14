ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

$50,000 reward being offered for tips on suspect in fatal stabbing at South LA market

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGQXc_0gf3lqmr00
EMBED <> More Videos $50,000 reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal South LA stabbing

Ignacio Silva was the first murder victim in the city of L.A. in 2022, according to police.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a Los Angeles man who was stabbed to death earlier this year is begging the public for help in finding the person responsible, and police are now offering a $50,000 reward.

Ignacio Silva, 43, was killed January 3 at a market in the 5500 block of South Normandie Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Silva getting something to drink.

It also shows the moments after Silva and the suspect passed each other at the store entrance.

"Mr. Ignacio Silva walks out of the store and is not even making eye contact, has no idea that the suspect is approaching him from the rear, and stabs him multiple times and runs away," said LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez.

Silva wasn't robbed, according to police.

The suspect then got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off. He remains on the run.

Silva's family, his wife and three children attended a news conference Wednesday announcing a $50,000 reward for information on the case.

They didn't want to go before the cameras because they still fear for their safety.

"We suspect he's still in the area," said Gonzalez. "Very few people come in, especially that area, 55 and Normandie, to commit a crime. It's rare. I'm not saying that's not the case, but it's rare. We're leaning more to the person living somewhere in South L.A. and just driving by and committing this senseless act."

Detectives are still searching for a motive and don't know if there's a connection between Silva and the suspect.

Silva was the first murder victim in the city of L.A. in 2022, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Comments / 12

TEEROCK
5d ago

It is a racist crime unless there is more to the story. Who walks up to someone n just stabs them? My condolences goes out to the family wife n children. And to hope this evil person gets arrested soon. Family can get justice 🙏

Reply(1)
3
barney lisa
5d ago

how it's NOT labeled a racist hate crime??? if it was the other way around it would be?? I guess since he's Latino it's doesn't matter!!! if the victim was black it be a racist crime... them this punk goes to prison claiming he's innocent because he's black then become he's a Christian ...

Reply(2)
3
UNeedJesus
5d ago

God knows where he is and will deal w him if they don’t find this man. Evil walks the streets more and more these days. Sad 😔

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC7

Caught on camera: Out-of-control car slams into Sylmar home

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control driver slammed into a home in Sylmar over the weekend. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Polk Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Video shows the car attempting to make a right...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Murder#Violent Crime#South Normandie Avenue#Surveillance
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Two men arrested in Irvine after allegedly stealing mail and checks

A mail theft crime in Irvine gets stamped out with the arrest of two Long Beach men. Walter Virulaalveno (41) and Darwin Romero (32) were booked at Orange County Jail for possession of narcotics and identity theft after they were caught stealing mail from mailboxes earlier this month. Irvine police...
IRVINE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy