$50,000 reward being offered for tips on suspect in fatal stabbing at South LA market

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a Los Angeles man who was stabbed to death earlier this year is begging the public for help in finding the person responsible, and police are now offering a $50,000 reward.

Ignacio Silva, 43, was killed January 3 at a market in the 5500 block of South Normandie Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Silva getting something to drink.

It also shows the moments after Silva and the suspect passed each other at the store entrance.

"Mr. Ignacio Silva walks out of the store and is not even making eye contact, has no idea that the suspect is approaching him from the rear, and stabs him multiple times and runs away," said LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez.

Silva wasn't robbed, according to police.

The suspect then got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off. He remains on the run.

Silva's family, his wife and three children attended a news conference Wednesday announcing a $50,000 reward for information on the case.

They didn't want to go before the cameras because they still fear for their safety.

"We suspect he's still in the area," said Gonzalez. "Very few people come in, especially that area, 55 and Normandie, to commit a crime. It's rare. I'm not saying that's not the case, but it's rare. We're leaning more to the person living somewhere in South L.A. and just driving by and committing this senseless act."

Detectives are still searching for a motive and don't know if there's a connection between Silva and the suspect.

Silva was the first murder victim in the city of L.A. in 2022, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.