SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anytime is a good time to donate blood at the American Red Cross, but the summer season is especially crucial. “We are hinging on a critical need,” explained Lisa Smith, the Executive Director of the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Our donations are down, we’re running right now about 12 percent across the country. So, we’re not at the point that we’re going to be begging people to come out, but we are so close.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO