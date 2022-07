ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says during the summer months, burglaries tend to go up. Since May, BCSO says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries. They say they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time...

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO