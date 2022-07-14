ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of the seven minors seen on surveillance camera video...

Comments / 71

Westside Tim
4d ago

I'm going to show my age to some here. Back in the day there was a local news station that started off every night with ' It’s now 11 o'clock, do you know where your children are'? The good old days when parents were held responsible for thier minor children.

Reply(2)
54
NannasBananas
4d ago

can you imagine the fear and confusion that poor man went through as he's being beaten to death by a 10 year old? Our internal moral compasses tell us not to hit kids, but.....

Reply(3)
45
Angel Calico
4d ago

if your old enough to do ADULT CRIMES YOUR OLD ENOUGH TO DO THE TIME AND THEIR PARENTS SHOULD PAY FOR ALL DAMAGES AND HOSPITAL BILLS AND OR FUNERAL COSTS

Reply
23
