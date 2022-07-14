ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights impact on transgender community

By Amanda Hari
 5 days ago

(KRON) — Abortions are often listed as women’s healthcare, but women are not the only people who may need one.

Some transmen, transmasculine people, and non-binary people can also become pregnant. “Visibility is really important. Just even knowing that we exist, and our community needs access to these types of healthcare treatments and procedures,” said Pau Crego.

Executive Director of the San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, Pau Crego, sheds light on the fact that not everyone who will need an abortion identifies as a woman. He said some transmen, transmasculine people, and non-binary people will need the procedure.

“Healthcare access for trans people is already so fraught and so complicated especially procedures like abortion that are considered ‘women’s health’. It really creates a barrier just by how we name that type of care,” said Crego.

Tuesday, Berkeley law professor, Khiara Bridges, butt heads with Senator Josh Hawley during a senate hearing about the impact of reversing Roe v. Wade. She used the phrase “people with a capacity for pregnancy.”

The senator then asked her if that is for women only. Bridges explained that it could be trans and non-binary people as well.

“I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them,” said Khiara Bridges. “Wow you’re saying that I’m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?” responded Josh Hawley.

“I want to note that one out of five transgender persons have attempted suicide because denying that trans people exist and pretending not to know they exist is dangerous,” added Bridges.

“Professor Bridges was on point and was a great example of what it looks like to stand up for a community that is often misrepresented or erased,” Crego said in response to the Bridges-Hawley exchange.

“We are a very small portion comparatively to some of the people that will be impacted by this, but we also will be impacted disproportionately because we are already experiencing barriers to healthcare,” said Crego.

Crego said he worries about trans people having access to the care they need, especially after the Supreme Court’s latest ruling.

“Even in 2022, where we’re more visible than we’ve ever been before, we are still literally fighting just to be seen and heard as who we are,” said Crego.

Rihanna Breckenridge
5d ago

either way youre in the same boat as a woman. your chosen labels change nothing about the situation, so quit making it about that. its about unwanted pregnancies. period.

