B-R’s Seavey to be inducted into New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame

BRIDGEWATER— Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball coach Cheryl Seavey will soon have a new honor to her name: New Agenda- Northeast Hall of Famer.

The organization, which was founded in 1986 as a regional effort to promote the role and advance the efforts of women and girls in sports, announced Wednesday that Seavey will be inducted into their Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Woodland Golf Club in Newton.

Seavey has coached the Trojans for the past eight years, during which time they’ve gone a combined 105-40 (.724) and have won seven straight conference titles between the Southeastern Conference and former Old Colony League and were crowned the Division I South Sectional champions in 2020. She also led the team to a perfect 12-0 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020/21 season, during which she recorded her 100th career win as a head coach.

A 1989 B-R graduate, Seavey, whose maiden name is Tebou, was a three-sport athlete for the Trojans and helped lead the girls basketball team to the state semifinals her senior year before embarking on a collegiate career at Stonehill during which the then-Cheiftains made three NCAA Division II tournament appearances and won the Norheast-10 Conference during her senior year while going a combined 87-33 (.725).

Her coaching career began in 1997 at Middleboro High School where she guided the Sachems to the state semifinals before moving on to Whitman-Hanson in 1999 to serve as junior varsity and assistant varsity coach. Seavey then spent several years coaching and serving on the board of directors of Bridgewater Girls Basketball before returning to high school coaching in 2012 when she took over the Trojans girls junior varsity team, leading them to a combined 51-4 (.927) record before being named varsity head coach in 2015.

In 2020, Seavey was named the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Division I South Coach of the Year. She will join her former college coach, Paula Sullivan, in the New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame after the longtime Stonehill and former Coyle-Cassidy coach was inducted in 1990.

Seavey will be inducted during the Nov. 6 ceremony along with fellow Class of 2022 members Lori Letendre, Teresa Wappel, Sally Starr, Patty Griffin, Dr. Beverly “Kris” Jaeger Helton, Ruth Beaton and Melissa “Missy” Traversi.

