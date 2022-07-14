ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovering firefighters honored at Los Angeles Angels game

The Los Angeles Angels honored and welcomed two firefighters, who were severely burned during the Silverado Fire in 2020, by inviting them onto the field during Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros.

"It's truly an honor to feel this support from a team that I've called home for my entire life," said Dylan Van Iwaarden, who threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Iwaarden and his partner Phi Le were welcomed onto the field of Angels Stadium and honored for their heroic actions during the Silverado Fire in Irvine almost two years ago.

Both firefighters suffered burns to more than 50% of their bodies while fighting the blaze in October 2020. Iwaarden was released after spending 114 days at the Orange County Burn Center in Santa Ana. He added he's undergone 33 surgeries.

Both Iwaarden and Le said they are feeling much better.

"I'm doing a lot better than this time last year," said Le. "Every day I'm getting better. I'm very happy for that. I feel very fortunate and lucky."

More than 500 fellow firefighters, family and friends were in the stands cheering them on.

