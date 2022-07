A new mental health crisis hotline is kicking off this weekend here in South Dakota. The 988 line launches on Saturday and will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Congress designated the 988 dialing code back in 2020. In South Dakota, those calls will be answered by the Helpline. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of the death in the state. If you need help, you can connect with counselors at 988 through talk, chat or text.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO