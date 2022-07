Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy were friends for more than two decades before their relationship turned romantic. After forging a friendship in the early 2000s when they were introduced through mutual friend Jon Lovitz, Handler and Koy's platonic relationship blossomed into a romance. The fellow comedians reconnected at the end of 2019 and officially began dating in August 2021. They made their relationship public that September and shared plenty of sweet moments before they eventually went their separate ways almost a year later. Despite their breakup, the two remain on good terms, with Handler even thanking Koy for "restoring her faith in men" when she announced their split on Instagram in July 2022.

