For centuries, we have questioned whether humans are naturally good or bad. I believe that our first impulses are selfless and good. Many research studies have tried to answer this question and have also often found that our inherent nature is good, such as a recent study published by Scientific American. However, I confirmed my answer to this question when I saw it through my own eyes while trying to raise funds to sponsor and distribute meals as part of my “Meal for a Dime” campaign.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO