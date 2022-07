LOS ANGELES - A series of robberies across Los Angeles has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community alert to the public. LAPD said in a tweet there is an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies, with suspects finding their victims in popular areas such as Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants in the Fairfax District and Beverly Grove areas, then following them and committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO