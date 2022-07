The Toronto Raptors seem to have checked all the boxes in the offseason, but could something else be brewing soon? The Toronto Raptors really went into free agency with only two key objectives. As soon as the free agency clock started ticking, they re-signed Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young. They wasted no time doing what […] The post Raptors’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO