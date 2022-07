LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Someone who asked me not to use their name writes about the 35mph speed limit in the Airport Connector tunnels:. “I’m one of very few that actually does the speed limit. Buses, taxis, airport rental car shuttles, everyone passes and is enraged to see someone actually doing the speed limit. And yet no police are there to ticket people who hit the tunnel and are going at least 50mph all day long.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO