ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Board of Health discusses COVID-19

By Macy Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isRaJ_0gf3XalN00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 cases increase in Arkansas, the Fayetteville City Board of Health met to discuss the impact on a local level. State data shows a steady growth of the virus and local doctors say the actual number of cases is higher than we may think.

According to Fayetteville City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, positive test results only represent about one-seventh of actual cases spreading in the community.

The Fayetteville Board of Health is working to get an accurate representation of how many COVID-19 cases there actually are in the community, but Dr. Sharkey said it’s difficult to base community spread on hospitalizations.

“It’s really hard because the rate of hospitalizations is changing with each variant, and our immunity is changing,” said Sharkey.

With more people buying at-home tests, the board is looking at the number of at-home COVID-19 tests sold in specific areas to get an idea of the actual number of cases. They’re doing this by reaching ot to companies that sell the tests.

“We’ve been reaching out to CVS, Target, and Walmart stores in the region to see if they will share that information with us,” said Sharkey.

A concern for members of the board is how long it’s taking those with COVID-19 symptoms to test positive. It’s taking longer for people with symptoms of the new variant, BA.5, to see an accurate positive result.

“People are not testing positive for 5 to 6 days into their illness,” said Sharkey.

The good news is, vaccines are still widely available. According to Dr. Richard Taffner, with the Washington County Health Unit, teams at his unit are sending out vaccines fast.

“We’re probably pushing out 4,000 to 5,000 doses a week through the health unit,” said Taffner.

Healthcare providers just need to be sure to let their nearest health unit know if they need doses.

“They just need to give us a call, and we will hook them up,” said Taffner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Walmart holding ‘Wellness Day’ event on July 23

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Aspiring Fayetteville pilot taking advantage of shortage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The future for Dalton Morris is taking off. The 26-year-old Fayetteville man is training to be a pilot. “For the longest time I have always wanted to be a pilot,” said Morris. For the airline industry, that can’t happen fast enough. During the pandemic, thousands...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State#Target#Ba
KHBS

Arkansas health experts react to COVID-19 surge

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 counties across Arkansas are considered to be at a high-risk level for COVID-19. Some of those counties include Crawford and Sebastian counties. “We are having a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19 around our state....
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
5NEWS

Largest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opens

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary is now the largest in the state. The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers. They opened their doors at the new location Thursday, July 14, for the first time...
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County jail expansion could be on Nov. ballot

The construction of the Detention Center is estimated to cost about $113.5 million and the Juvenile Justice Center is estimated to cost about $28.5 million. However, those costs don't include the money needed to keep the bigger facilities up and running. Coger said she hasn't seen the Quorum Court discuss what the funding will look like once the expansion is complete.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy