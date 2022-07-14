ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen car burned after road rage shooting in Fife

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
FIFE, Wash. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in gunfire and two car fires early Wednesday in Fife.

At about 2:47 a.m. police were called to the Wapato Way East Bridge over Interstate 5 for a report of a collision.

Police said an altercation between two drivers began at a stop light.

The driver of a stolen BMW out of Bellevue was tailgating another driver traveling north on 70th Avenue East, police said.

Police said someone fired shots from the stolen BMW at the other vehicle and then rammed it as it began to go over the overpass.

The car that was rammed veered off the road, rolled down an embankment and caught fire, police said.

The driver was able to escape and crawled a short distance. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver was injured due to the crash because he was not struck by gunfire.

The passenger, a woman, escaped but left the scene before police arrived.

Police later found the stolen BMW fully engulfed in flames on Highway 99 in Milton but no suspects were found.

Investigators suspect the shooter set the stolen BMW on fire to destroy evidence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

