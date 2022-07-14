Dry weather pushes down Argentina's wheat harvest forecast

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat down on spillover pressure from lower corn and soy. Losses limited by improving U.S. export prospects and a weaker U.S. dollar. * U.S. wheat was offered at the lowest price in a tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Tuesday. * Traders monitoring talks in Iran aimed at allowing the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 12 cents at $8.00-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 14-1/4 cents at $9.24-3/4. CORN - Down 10 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn futures lower after three sessions of gains in a technical pullback, easing in tandem with losses in broader commodities markets. Lackluster export demand amid global competition also weighing on values. * Unchanged ratings for the U.S. corn crop in the latest week adding pressure as analysts had expected a two-point drop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 64% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition. * Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 20 cents at $5.92-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 21-3/4 cents at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Down 20 to 25 cents per bushel * Soybeans lower in sympathy with declines in broader commodities markets, including energy. Technical selling and weak export demand adding pressure. * The actively traded November contract hit technical chart resistance at its 200-day moving average during overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday rated 61% of the U.S. soy crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 point from a week earlier. Analysts had expected ratings to remain unchanged. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 24-1/4 cents at $14.73 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 23-1/2 cents at $13.56-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)

