Agriculture

Dry weather pushes down Argentina's wheat harvest forecast

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected at 17.7 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 18.5 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said late on Wednesday. The decrease comes due to a drop in the estimated...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat end higher on broad commodity strength, U.S. weather

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat futures rose on Monday in response to worries about potentially stressful hot weather in the Midwest and Europe, coupled with bullish sentiment in crude oil and a weaker dollar, analysts said. Chicago Board of Trade benchmark December corn settled up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn drops as U.S. crop report eases supply concerns; wheat down

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the U.S. crop is stabilising in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies. Wheat lost ground after a strong rally, although concerns about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 2% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn gained more ground on concerns over...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 18, 2022

Soybean and grain futures were all higher in overnight trading as extreme heat remains over the central U.S. Heat indexes from North Dakota all the way into southern Texas will hit triple digits over the next two days, extending a heat wave that's been hanging over the region, according to data from the National Weather Service.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures climb on U.S. hot spell, firm meat prices

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Monday on spillover strength from outside markets including Wall Street, as well as firm wholesale beef prices and worries about hot weather stressing cattle in the Plains and Midwest, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 11

(In story dated July 15, corrects harvest progress for winter and spring barley) PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 27 ending July 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 50 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 3 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 12 22 61 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 23 61 2 Week 27 2021 0 6 17 71 5 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 97 Week 26 2022 83 Week 27 2021 39 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2021 1 6 20 69 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 82 Week 26 2022 50 Week 27 2021 37 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 26 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 41 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 15 32 50 1 Week 26 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 27 2021 0 4 12 79 4 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 0 3 13 75 8 Week 26 2022 0 3 12 76 8 Week 27 2021 0 1 10 81 8 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by falling water levels

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday. Water levels fell again over the weekend and shallow water is hampering shipping on the entire river in Germany...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Surging prices double Tunisia's food trade deficit in first half

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday. The food...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil's two most populous states, on Monday announced cuts in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction. Sao Paulo...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-14 cents, corn down 10-20, soy down 20-25

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat down on spillover pressure from lower corn and soy. Losses limited by improving U.S. export prospects and a weaker U.S. dollar. * U.S. wheat was offered at the lowest price in a tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Tuesday. * Traders monitoring talks in Iran aimed at allowing the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 12 cents at $8.00-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 12-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 14-1/4 cents at $9.24-3/4. CORN - Down 10 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn futures lower after three sessions of gains in a technical pullback, easing in tandem with losses in broader commodities markets. Lackluster export demand amid global competition also weighing on values. * Unchanged ratings for the U.S. corn crop in the latest week adding pressure as analysts had expected a two-point drop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 64% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition. * Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 20 cents at $5.92-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 21-3/4 cents at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Down 20 to 25 cents per bushel * Soybeans lower in sympathy with declines in broader commodities markets, including energy. Technical selling and weak export demand adding pressure. * The actively traded November contract hit technical chart resistance at its 200-day moving average during overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday rated 61% of the U.S. soy crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 point from a week earlier. Analysts had expected ratings to remain unchanged. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 24-1/4 cents at $14.73 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 23-1/2 cents at $13.56-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Iowa crop conditions were steady heading into a very hot week

The condition of Iowa’s corn and soybean crops remained relatively unchanged last week, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday, but a stretch of very hot, dry weather is expected for days this week. “Near-average temperatures and timely rainfall helped push along tasseling corn over the...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Asian palm oil buyers replenish inventories as prices correct

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Asian buyers are ramping up palm oil purchases to replenish inventories after prices corrected to their lowest in a year and as top producer Indonesia has scrapped levies on exports. Buying by leading Asian importers such as India, China and Pakistan could support Malaysian palm...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Corn, wheat, soy fall on hopes of progress in Ukraine export talks

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures lost ground on Tuesday on hopes that a deal will be found to export more grains out of Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Turkish counterpart in Iran to discuss the matter. The most-active corn contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Hot In the Corn Belt as pollination kicks into high gear

After a wet start to July, a drier pattern settled in during the second full week of July 2022, week-ending July 16, which was the eighth driest second week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures ranged from warmer than normal in the western Corn Belt to near normal in the eastern Corn Belt.
ENVIRONMENT

