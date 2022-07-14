Sports Desk: House and Mashburn Jr. will have help this basketball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They return as one of the best backcourt combinations in the Mountain West Conference. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen house will have plenty of help to complement their work on the hardwood for the Lobos this upcoming season. “I don’t want to shoot as many shots this year, you know. I don’t just want everyone to just load up for me and Mash because that’s what it really was last year,” said House. “So, I just want to be able to share the wealth with everybody.”

A talented group of freshman guards should take some of the load off. Donavan Dent, Mr. Basketball from the state of California is in the freshman class. Mashburn Jr. feels the same way as House about getting the extra help. I am all for it,” said Mashburn Jr. “My biggest thing is that I want to win.” The Lobos also loaded up in the frontcourt with Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze and UMKC transfer Josiah Allick. The Lobos will open the season with an exhibition game against CSU Pueblo on Oct. 29.

In other sports news, Del Norte Knights senior point guard Shane Douma Sanchez recently returned from the Pangos Premier 80 Showcase where he had another strong showing. The talented Sanchez is also in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week, talking about the event and his prospects for college.

New Mexico United is back on the pitch, taking on Tulsa FC. The match is a non-conference matchup for New Mexico as they face a team from the Eastern Conference. The United would hold on to win by a score of 2-1.

Lobo football has added to it’s staff. Jalen Harvey is the new Director of Player Development. He will help incoming players, as well as veterans, adjust to collegiate athletics.

The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Sacramento Rivercats Tuesday night but fell in a matinee game Wednesday morning. The Rivercats were able to hold off the Isotopes for a 5-4 victory.

