ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Crazy good fun at Water Fights in City Park

By Nathan Bowe
DL-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — A dark horse team representing Gemini Sailing Charters of Maui, Hawaii, came out on top out of 34 teams that competed before a big crowd at the Water Carnival Water Fights Wednesday evening in Detroit Lakes City Park. They beat a team...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Film festival returning to Detroit Lakes Pavilion July 29

DETROIT LAKES — The Intrepid Adventure Film Festival is returning to Detroit Lakes for a second year on Friday, July 29. To start off the festival, they will be hosting two sessions of Yoga on the Beach, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on the Detroit Lakes City Beach. Then,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Buffalo River State Park kids' program fosters early love for the outdoors

GLYNDON, Minn. — Parents may not know exactly what to expect when they bring their young children to Prairie Preschool, but they do know it will be a fun, engaging and educational experience. The program, led by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Paula Comeau at Buffalo River State...
GLYNDON, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 20-31

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
State
Hawaii State
DL-Online

Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes JV team wins Pelican Rapids invite

PELICAN RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes junior varsity basketball squad won the Breakdown Summer Series invite in Pelican Rapids last week. Detroit Lakes beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36-1, Crookston 37-27 and Park Rapids 56-29. Detroit Lakes was the only unbeaten group in the four-team showcase. Crookston took second, while DGF finished third.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 14-17

3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Carnival#Dark Horse#Maui#Viva Ukraine
DL-Online

Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Legion baseball: Post 15 beats Eastview to sweep Water Carnival slate; Fourth seed in Sub-State 14 playoff

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Legion baseball team is taking the momentum of a four-game win streak into the playoffs after sweeping its Water Carnival slate. Post 15 knocked off Eastview 6-2 behind a solid pitching performance from Cade Jackson. He earned the win by allowing just one earned run on eight hits with three strikeouts over six innings.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with felony burglary of new bookstore

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 1 a Detroit Lakes police officer was approached by known individuals, who handed him a stack of brand new books. They said Marlen had given the books to them, and told them he had stolen them from a bookstore in Detroit Lakes, adding that he had accessed the store through a back basement door.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Emergency crews respond to report of car going into lake off Becker County Road 15

Emergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County Road 15 late Monday morning. The accident was reported as a rollover with injuries, with the vehicle reportedly rolling and ending up in shallow water in Fog Lake near East Maud Lake Road. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. Details were not immediately available.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
DL-Online

Otter Tail County department head wins statewide honor

PERHAM – Deb Sjostrom , director of human services for Otter Tail County, received a standing ovation during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12. After being presented with the statewide 2022 Human Services Award, Sjostrom said she “was a little taken aback and surprised” to have received it.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOT

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Sealed proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 by Becker County at the office of the Becker County Highway Department, 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 56501, for the purpose of letting a contract for the following construction improvements: SAP 003-592-001 - Reconstruction of Highland Drive from Randolph Road to State Highway 34. Details and the full advertisement for bids may be viewed on the Becker County website at: http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx . James D. Olson, P.E. Lic. No. 41294 Becker County Engineer (July 17, 2022) 81333.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Liturgy of the Word for Children during the Sunday mass, 11 am. Under the patronage of Our Lady of the Rosary, the Parish strives to live the "mysteries" and this keeps the focus on Christ, on a life centered on the Eucharist, and the mission to reach beyond itself to bring about the Kingdom.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing ON THE GRANTING OF NEW

Notice of Hearing ON THE GRANTING OF NEW LIQUOR LICENSES TO SHOREWOOD PUB LLC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes will have a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers, 1025 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at 5:00 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, to issue an Intoxicating and Sunday Liquor License to Shorewood Pub LLC at 1743 Long Bridge Rd. Dated this 12th day of July, 2022. Published July 17, 2022 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes (July 17, 2022) 82151.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Gary Neuschwander

WADENA, Minn. - Gary Neuschwander, 52, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, July 17, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE ____

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE ____________ THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. _____________ NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Charles E Marx and Deanna R Marx, husband and wife and Steve E White and Jill D White, husband and wife Mortgagee: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Dated: May 2, 2011 Recorded: May 10, 2011 Becker County Recorder Document No. 588146 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company Dated: August 10, 2017 Recorded: August 11, 2017 Becker County Recorder Document No. 644414 Assigned To: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Dated: September 24, 2021 Recorded: October 1, 2021 Becker County Recorder Document No. 683838 Assigned To: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2 Dated: June 8, 2022 Recorded: June 16, 2022 Becker County Recorder Document No. 690255 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation Mortgage Originator: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in Government Lot 5 (fractional SE 1/4 SW 1 /4) of Section 7, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point (iron pipe) which bears South 86 degrees 04 minutes West 326.3 feet, North 16 degrees 04 minutes West 920 feet and North 13 degrees 06 minutes East 170. 0 feet from the South Quarter Corner of said Section 7; thence running North 13 degrees 06 minutes East 150.0 feet; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes East 195.3 feet to an iron stake on the shore line of Fox Lake; thence South 27 degrees 06 minutes West 160.0 feet along the shore of Fox Lake to an iron stake; thence West 156.0 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating. ALSO HEREBY CONVEYED are riparian rights for the above described tract along its shore line of Fox Lake; the above described tract is subject to the rights of the public in the road as the same is now located over and across the same and subject to a reservation of the right of ingress and egress over any portion of the above described tract which lies westerly of the public road. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 190109000 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 14213 W Lake Sallie Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $381,750.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $354,842.69 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 01:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is September 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 13, 2022 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2, Assignee of Mortgagee 101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626 St. Paul, MN 55101 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11324 (July 17, 24 & 31; Aug.7, 14 & 21, 2022) 82356.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Relative turns man in to police after finding meth

DETROIT LAKES — Caleb Benjamin Bakken, 39, of Mahnomen has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on the evening of May 26, he was arrested at his home in Osage after a family member found 2.59 grams of meth (with packaging) in his shorts pocket while he was taking a shower.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy