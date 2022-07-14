ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants honor Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

By Ricardo Tovar
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giants held their Law Enforcement Appreciation Night and former Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was one of the names to appear over the big board.

Read more: San Francisco Giants honor fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s7qJ_0gf3U4Kl00

Sgt. Gutzwiller's family even got to throw out the first pitch before the start of the game.

Read more: Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reacts to Steven Carrillo pleading guilty

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office members were also invited to honor their fallen comrade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEPib_0gf3U4Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQO4D_0gf3U4Kl00

