ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and other MLB first half surprises | Flippin' Bats

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander welcomes Fox Sports writer Pedro Moura to chat about the All-Star Game...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: Ronald Acuña makes it clear that something isn’t right

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña has not been hitting as well as he did earlier in the season, and the team knows it. With the All-Star break just days away, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have narrowed the gap with the New York Mets to pull themselves within a handful of games for first place in the NL East. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that they managed to do so with star outfielder Ronald Acuña in a slump.
ATLANTA, GA
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Nolan Arenado
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
FanSided

This Juan Soto trade destination would make too much sense

With the Washington Nationals reportedly listening to trade offers for Juan Soto, this team from the NL West should be calling. And no, it’s not the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just prior to the start of the Saturday, July 16 games, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal dropped a bombshell report indicated that Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the team. Rosenthal notes that now, the team is open to listening to trade offers for the 23-year-old star.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Sports Writer
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops surprising stance on robot umpires in MLB

Few player have a harder time dealing with an inconsistent strike zone than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees outfielder is a 6’7″ behemoth of a man that towers over the catcher and umpires, which makes calling balls and strikes against him that much more difficult. In truth,...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers fans take Astros hate to the next level at All-Star Futures Game

Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 prospects St. Louis would have to sell in any Juan Soto trade

Any trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto will cost the St. Louis Cardinals these three prospects and more. Would it be so preposterous for the Washington Nationals to ask for an organization’s entire Double-A and Triple-A squad in exchange for Juan Soto? In some cases, it might be what it takes. The St. Louis Cardinals would feel the “trade wrath” of Washington in any Soto trade. It would look like a bomb went off around their future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy